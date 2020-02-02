Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2020 to attract more FDI, improve 'ease of doing business' in India, say US industry leaders

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:16 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman offered tax breaks to foreign investors and specifically those like sovereign wealth funds which are willing to place a long-term bet on the economy.
Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget was aimed at boosting incomes and enhancing purchasing power, stressing that the economy's fundamentals were strong and inflation was well contained.
The finance minister has taken solid steps to increase foreign investment and boost Make in India, US-India Business Council said.
Budget 2020 to attract more FDI, improve 'ease of doing business' in India, say US industry leaders

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: Government to tax Indian income of NRIs under new tax regime

Budget 2020: Government to tax Indian income of NRIs under new tax regime

What Budget 2020 means for individual taxpayers, experts explain

What Budget 2020 means for individual taxpayers, experts explain

Budget 2020: Modi government proposes Rs 8,000 crore outlay for quantum computing

Budget 2020: Modi government proposes Rs 8,000 crore outlay for quantum computing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement