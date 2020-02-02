Economy Budget 2020 to attract more FDI, improve 'ease of doing business' in India, say US industry leaders Updated : February 02, 2020 01:16 PM IST Nirmala Sitharaman offered tax breaks to foreign investors and specifically those like sovereign wealth funds which are willing to place a long-term bet on the economy. Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget was aimed at boosting incomes and enhancing purchasing power, stressing that the economy's fundamentals were strong and inflation was well contained. The finance minister has taken solid steps to increase foreign investment and boost Make in India, US-India Business Council said.