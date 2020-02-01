Budget 2020: The cheer that didn’t come

People live on hope, and in an environment of gloom and doom, they try to hang on to every sliver. The budget this year was a “big hope” event for many, many Indians. And while the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did deliver a milestone budget, in terms of the longevity of her speech, the contents of what some have called a “political document”, did little to lift the economic spirits.

The bottom line on fiscal deficit came broadly in line with expectations at 3.8 percent of the GDP for FY20 and 3.5 percent for FY21. There were few other measures highlighted to address the key pain points in the economy—real estate and the financial sector. Will these be addressed separately or does the government believe what steps it has undertaken are enough? Time will tell.

Capital expenditure has seen a significant increase of about Rs 60,000 crore over FY20RE, and more than what most people expected, but revenue expenditure has grown by nearly Rs 2.8 lakh crore. Thus, more money is going to meet running expenses than to aid growth.

Further, divestment receipts are seen doubling to over Rs 2 lakh crore over budgeted estimates for FY20 and trebling over the revised estimates. And a significant sum of this money—likely to accrue from divestments of BPCL, CONCOR and LIC—is going to meet revenue expenses. Not just that, the government’s off budget spending is also set to swell to Rs 1.86 lakh crore from Rs 1.72 lakh crore expected by the end of the current fiscal. And this is a significant concern.

Of the planned capital expenses, the significant increases are in expenditures on transport, urban infrastructure and communications, with the latter seeing the largest incremental capital allocation. Will this significant investment in communications provide the much needed investment lift?

Interestingly here, the government seems to have also budgeted for receipts of Rs 1.33 lakh crore from spectrum adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues in the coming year, more than twice the receipts of Rs 60,000 crore expected in the current fiscal. So clearly the telecom companies will either have to pay up the AGR dues or ready for 5G auctions.

The much touted PM Kisan scheme is also likely to see a shortfall in spending this year, with some uptick next year. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act or MGNREGA won’t get a lift either, so money in the pockets of farmers is also not looking up unless some of the 16-point agri proposals are implemented swiftly and help to shore up incomes.

Incomes in pockets is actually the real grieve. While there was much expectation of a cut in personal taxes, it has come with the kind of riders that’s left most people bewildered and unamused. There is also a fear that the ‘new regime’ will soon become the ‘only regime’, though with a further tweak of slab rates. That, if it does come to pass, would be really distressing. Individuals don’t keep changing their financial goals and plans every year, and to tell them a decision you took earlier will now not yield the same returns is clearly unfair. People buy insurance policies with a 5-10 year perspective. Frequent changes in tax laws tend to upset the entire financial plans of individuals.

The withdrawal of exemptions under the new regime could also hurt life insurers and benefit mutual funds—as the former’s products will no longer enjoy the tax-saving edge. This could cause a fresh upheavals in these two sectors.

Markets may cheer the dividend distribution tax (DDT) being abolished, but they also won’t be unmindful of the lack of any path-breaking steps to lift the economy out of its current morass. We can just hope the budget was a “political document” and other economic steps will follow.