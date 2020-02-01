Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2020: The cheer that didn’t come

Updated : February 01, 2020 07:12 PM IST

While the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did deliver a milestone budget, in terms of the longevity of her speech, the contents of what some have called a “political document”, did little to lift the economic spirits.
The much touted PM Kisan scheme is also likely to see a shortfall in spending this year, with some uptick next year.
Budget 2020: The cheer that didn’t come

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: Tax amnesty schemes a last-ditch attempt to improve fiscal buoyancy

Budget 2020: Tax amnesty schemes a last-ditch attempt to improve fiscal buoyancy

Budget 2020: Tax-free employers’ contribution to NPS, superannuation, provident funds capped at Rs 7,50,000 a year

Budget 2020: Tax-free employers’ contribution to NPS, superannuation, provident funds capped at Rs 7,50,000 a year

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 on new tax slabs, fiscal deficit target, sharp fall in stock market and more

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 on new tax slabs, fiscal deficit target, sharp fall in stock market and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement