Economy
Budget 2020: Steel, mines ministries bat for duty relief to spur domestic production
Updated : January 20, 2020 08:48 PM IST
The steel ministry has sought zero duty on raw materials which are imported such as coking coke, met coke and zinc.
The mines ministry has sought an increase in duty for products like billets, wires and bars from 5 percent to 7.5 percent.
