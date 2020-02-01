Budget 2020: Rs 3.37 lakh crore allocated for defence sector
Updated : February 01, 2020 06:44 PM IST
The allocation compared to last year's budget estimate of Rs 3.18 lakh crore is an increase of 5.63 percent but it comes to around 1.8 percent if calculated against the revised estimate of 3.31 lakh crore for 2019-20.
The percentage of the allocation of Rs 3.37 lakh crore compared to India's GDP has almost remained static at around 1.5 per cent, which is the lowest since the 1962 war with China.
Military experts said though the allocation was inadequate in view of the demands of the three forces, the outlay was satisfactory considering the state of the country's economy.