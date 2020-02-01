Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2020: Rs 3.37 lakh crore allocated for defence sector

Updated : February 01, 2020 06:44 PM IST

The allocation compared to last year's budget estimate of Rs 3.18 lakh crore is an increase of 5.63 percent but it comes to around 1.8 percent if calculated against the revised estimate of 3.31 lakh crore for 2019-20.
The percentage of the allocation of Rs 3.37 lakh crore compared to India's GDP has almost remained static at around 1.5 per cent, which is the lowest since the 1962 war with China.
Military experts said though the allocation was inadequate in view of the demands of the three forces, the outlay was satisfactory considering the state of the country's economy.
Budget 2020: Rs 3.37 lakh crore allocated for defence sector

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: Tax amnesty schemes a last-ditch attempt to improve fiscal buoyancy

Budget 2020: Tax amnesty schemes a last-ditch attempt to improve fiscal buoyancy

Budget 2020: Tax-free employers’ contribution to NPS, superannuation, provident funds capped at Rs 7,50,000 a year

Budget 2020: Tax-free employers’ contribution to NPS, superannuation, provident funds capped at Rs 7,50,000 a year

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 on new tax slabs, fiscal deficit target, sharp fall in stock market and more

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 on new tax slabs, fiscal deficit target, sharp fall in stock market and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement