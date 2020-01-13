Budget 2020: Raghuram Rajan expects measures to boost rural demand

Budget 2020 is expected to include measures that could boost demand in rural areas, said Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“I hope that the package emphasizes the structural reforms more but there are places where fiscal spending can produce an immediate boost in demand certainly in some of the rural areas, which have not done well in the past few years," Rajan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Building more roads there and more transfers enhancing spending in the national rural employment guarantee plan are among the ways of alleviating the stress in some of the poorest households, he said.

"I would hope that the government comes up with a medium-term plan on how it will reach fiscal sustainability even if it has to go a little more in spending this time around,” added Rajan.

Rajan does not expect global growth to bloom in 2020 but is estimating a pick up from 2019 levels. “I think we will pick up from what we saw in the last quarter of 2019. But it is not going to be spectacular growth, it is modest growth, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the investment."

He said the phase 1 trade deal between the US and China will reduce a little bit of the anxiety but not many details available. "We know that they are not going to impose many more measures in the short-run but the structural change that was looked for, we have to wait and see, it is going to be some time and then probably much of it will be in phase 2,” he said.

“This point, the Fed is fairly comfortable and I think inflation, most measures that you see have been creeping up except for the last employment report," he said.