Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM
Updated : February 01, 2020 10:53 PM IST
Sitharaman said the numbers that the government has given -- different heads, different places, different numbers — are all responsible.
Akhil Bansal, Deputy CEO, KPMG in India, said the fiscal deficit target has been relaxed to give head room to the government to increase allocation to various schemes.
But the challenge now lies in translating these policy announcements into action which has been a weak point for the government in the past few years, he said.