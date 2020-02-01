Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revision of the country's fiscal deficit target to 3.8 percent for the current fiscal year from an earlier target of 3.3 percent will not lead to a downgrade in India’s sovereign rating.

“I do not see that (downgrade) at all because we have been very responsible about the way in which we have used the forbearance in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA). The act provides for forbearance of 0.5 percent and we have not crossed that,” she said in an interview with Network 18

Sitharaman said the numbers that the government has given -- different heads, different places, different numbers — are all responsible. “I have even made a mention as to why my numbers this time given the fact that I have used the forbearance are well within the framework.”

Akhil Bansal, Deputy CEO, KPMG in India, said the fiscal deficit target has been relaxed to give head room to the government to increase allocation to various schemes. But the challenge now lies in translating these policy announcements into action which has been a weak point for the government in the past few years, he said.

The government announced its plans to divest a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corp (LIC) in a move that could result in the partial listing of the country's largest insurance company.

Cutting stake in the insurance giant will help the government meet its divestment target, which has been increased to Rs 2.1 lakh crore in financial year 2021 starting April compared with Rs 1.05 lakh crore rupees in the current fiscal.