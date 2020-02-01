Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM

Updated : February 01, 2020 10:53 PM IST

Sitharaman said the numbers that the government has given -- different heads, different places, different numbers — are all responsible.
Akhil Bansal, Deputy CEO, KPMG in India, said the fiscal deficit target has been relaxed to give head room to the government to increase allocation to various schemes.
But the challenge now lies in translating these policy announcements into action which has been a weak point for the government in the past few years, he said.
Budget 2020: Missing fiscal deficit target will not lead to downgrade, says FM

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget allocation is biggest onslaught on Indian agriculture ever, says Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav

Budget allocation is biggest onslaught on Indian agriculture ever, says Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav

Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

Success of this Budget lies on our ability to deliver on disinvestment , says Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog

Success of this Budget lies on our ability to deliver on disinvestment , says Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement