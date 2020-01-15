Business
Budget 2020 may see higher fund allocation for MSME sector, says report
Updated : January 15, 2020 09:31 AM IST
The MSME ministry has sought a 71 percent increase over and above the budgetary allocation made last year, the report said, citing Nitin Gadkari.
There are as many as 63.38 million MSMEs in India—all firms with physical capital valued at less than Re 10 crore, it added.
