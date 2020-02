The government announced a few measures to help the ailing non-bank financial sector but stopped short of providing an alternative financing window to the sector- which has been struggling to raise money in this environment despite surplus liquidity in the system.

Here's what the government announced for the NBFCs:

NBFCs will now be allowed to get onto the TReDS or the Trade Receivables Discounting System platform. This will also benefit the MSME sector that can now tap the ready-to lend NBFCs for financing support.

Eligibility limit for NBFCs for debt recovery under SARFAESI Act has been proposed to be reduced to an asset size of Rs 100 crores from Rs 500 cr earlier or loan size of Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 1 crore previously.

The loan restructuring window for MSMEs, which was to originally end in March 2020, has now been proposed to be extended until March 2021. NBFCs, with significant exposure to the sector, will also be able to reap the benefit of this classification, decrease pressure to provide for potential defaults in the segment.

The Finance Minister also announced that the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme announced in the last budget, which provides government guarantee for the first loss of up to 10 percent of fair value to enable public sector banks (PSBs) to purchase high-rated pooled assets from financially sound NBFCs and housing finance companies, will also be revised to lend further support to NBFCs, but did not elaborate on the specific measures.

Follow our live blog here for all the latest updates on the Union Budget 2020