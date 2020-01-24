Budget 2020: India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:36 PM IST
Higher customs duties are likely to hit goods such as mobile phone chargers, industrial chemicals, lamps, wooden furniture, candles, jewellery and handicraft items.
The government had identified items and decided to increase import tariffs by 5-10 percent as recommended by a panel of trade and finance ministry officials.
Ahead of the budget, the trade ministry has also asked the finance ministry to consider a Border Adjustment Tax on imported goods to level the playing field for domestic players
