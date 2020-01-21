Budget 2020: Focus on rural spending, credit growth, recommends IMF’s Gita Gopinath

Gita Gopinath had also cited weak credit growth and poor rural consumption as key reasons for lowering India’s GDP growth rate to 4.8 percent in FY20 from 6.1 percent estimated in October 2019.
IMF chief economist said that the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy has generated a fair amount of stimulus, which will feed into the system over the next 12 months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more