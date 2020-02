Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped.

India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5% - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. These are the initial highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2020-21 budget speech:



FY21 fiscal deficit target at 3.5% of GDP



FY20 fiscal deficit seen at 3.8% vs target of 3.3%



FY21 nominal GDP growth pegged at 10%



Revised receipts for FY21 at Rs 19.32 lakh cr



Receipts estimated at Rs 22.46 lakh cr for FY21



Net market borrowing for FY21 at Rs 5.36 lakh cr



Net market borrowing for FY20 at Rs 4.99 lakh cr



FY21 total expenditure seen at Rs 30.42 lakh cr





FY21 agri allocation Rs 1.38 lk cr. Down 13.75% vs last year



FY21 rural development allocation Rs 1.23 lk cr. Down 12% versus last year



FY21 agri + rural allocation Rs 2.83 lk cr. Down 3% vs last year



FY21 agri credit target Rs 15 lk cr. 15% increase vs last year



FY21 education allocation at Rs 99,300 cr. 4.7% increase vs last year



FY21 healthcare allocation at Rs 69,000 cr. 7% increase vs last year



FY21 transport infra allocation at Rs 1.7 lk cr. 8% increase vs last year



Centre's debt down to 48.7% of GDP Mar 2019 vs 52.2% Mar 2014

GROWTH, INFLATION

* India now 5th largest economy in the world

* GST extended Rs 1 trillion benefit annually to consumers

* To encourage states to follow model laws made by Centre

* Note there is global discussion on monetary policy efficacy

* Aspirational India a theme for the Budget

* Must change regime incentivising excessive chemical fertiliser use

