Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2020: Here's what individual sectors are expecting from the upcoming budget

Updated : January 27, 2020 09:53 AM IST

The government is expected that the budget will provide more clarity on the government’s five-year long-term plan of Rs 102 lakh cr for infrastructure projects
There are high expectations for direct tax-related reforms such as an increase in income tax slabs or rebates.
There are expectations of the formalization of incentives for scrappage of vehicles and reduction in the GST tax rate for Auto from 28 percent to 18 percent.
Budget 2020: Here's what individual sectors are expecting from the upcoming budget
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV