The government has decided to withdraw income tax perks provided to the election commissioners, including the chief election commissioner.

The exemptions were provided on the value of their rent-free residences, conveyance facilities including transport allowance, sumptuary allowance and medical facilities.

The tax on the perks for the three commissioners at current rates is estimated to be Rs 7 lakh a year.

The government had clubbed election commissioners with the judges of the Supreme Court with regard to availing these tax exemptions. In Saturday’s Finance Bill, the government decided to take away the perks paid to chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners.

Besides the CEC, India has two election commissioners.

The government faces an uphill task in keeping fiscal deficit under the stated target. The FY20 fiscal deficit is now seen at 3.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) versus the earlier target of 3.3 percent.

