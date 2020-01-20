Budget 2020: Government may peg fiscal deficit target for FY21 at 3.4%

The government is likely to restrict fiscal deficit target for FY21 at 3.4 – 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the upcoming Union Budget while project a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent.

For the current fiscal year, the fiscal deficit is expected to breach the budgeted target by 20-30 bps, coming in at 3.5 percent-3.6 percent of GDP weighed down by lower direct, indirect (including GST) collections, according to a report by HDFC Bank.

However, dividend transfer by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the decision by the finance ministry to cap government spending by different ministries in the last quarter could provide some cushion to the Centre's finances.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank, feels that the government needs to spend more and keep the economic growth moving.

“My belief is that unless we want to stay stuck in this low growth, low revenue, and a bad fiscal situation kind of trap, we need to take a calculated risk. We need to spend more, perhaps about half a percentage point of GDP and get growth moving primarily through consumption expenditure and reap the benefits of that rather than be fiscally conservative and remain stuck in what I would consider a fairly low-level equilibrium,” Barua said.

On GDP growth front, the report expects the government to project a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent and inflation (as measured by the GDP deflator) at 4 percent taking nominal growth to 10.5 percent.

It will assume some improvement in tax buoyancy on the back of better GST collections and improved direct tax take. The big bets for funding will remain on disinvestment including asset monetisation, it added.

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 might see some tweaks in personal income tax slabs or even the rates but they are likely to be minor.

According to the report, the government may attempt to increase the amount of cash transfer – perhaps supplement PM Kisan — but while these measures would be played up in the budget speech the amounts allocated under these heads are likely to be small.

Further, the smaller quantum of fiscal slippage this year suggests that additional market borrowings are likely to be limited.

As a result, HDFC Bank expects the upward pressure on bond yields to be contained. Moreover, Open Market Operations (OMO) by the RBI are likely to support yields further.

For next year, with a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent, it expects gross borrowings to be close to Rs 7.7 trillion.

In the budget, the government does not appear to be ready to do a foreign currency sovereign bond issue in the international markets.