Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21. The FY20 fiscal deficit is now seen at 3.8 percent of GDP versus the earlier target of 3.3 percent.

The government has used the FRBM trigger mechanism for the fiscal deficit deviation of 0.5 percent for the current fiscal.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said, "With capital expenditure being scaled up, amidst a planned curtailment of the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio from 3.8% in FY2020 RE to 3.5% in FY2021 BE, the detailed revenue assumptions for the coming fiscal will need to be carefully scrutinised to assess the credibility of the fiscal math. This would also have an impact on the trend in G-sec yields, even though the net borrowing requirement announced for FY2021 is within the range expected by the market. The modifications in income tax rates may not provide a meaningful boost to consumer sentiment."

















FY21 fiscal deficit target at 3.5% of GDP



FY21 nominal GDP growth pegged at 10%



Revised receipts for FY21 at Rs 19.32 lakh cr



Receipts estimated at Rs 22.46 lakh cr for FY21



Net market borrowing for FY21 at Rs 5.36 lakh cr



Net market borrowing for FY20 at Rs 4.99 lakh cr



FY21 total expenditure seen at Rs 30.42 lakh cr



