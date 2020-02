Hailing the Union Budget as visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors would help to improve the lives of the people.

He said the significant budgetary allocations and announcements for promotion of good governance and ease of living, including the 16 point plan for farmers, relief to taxpayers and an extension of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, will have great synergies with the ongoing efforts of the state in these areas.

Congratulating the Union Finance Minister for presenting a pro-poor, pro-farmers and pro-common man budget, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the budget will boost the country's socio-economic development and also give a decisive upward push to economic growth.