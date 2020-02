Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech laid out the Narendra Modi government's plans to resolve water-stressed issues across the country.

FM Sitharaman announced that the "Jal Jeevan Mission" was being allocated Rs 3.6 lakh crore out of which the upcoming fiscal will see Rs 11,500 crores being pumped in.

"The scheme will aim at providing clean drinking water to all. Along with that, it will concentrate on augmenting local water resources and desalination programmes," said the finance minister.

Sitharaman also said that the government will announce a comprehensive plan to resolve water-stressed problems in 100 districts of India in weeks to come.

The government has restructured and subsumed the National Rural Drinking Water Programme(NRDWP) into Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household.

The first part of Sitharaman's budget speech was themed 'Aspirational India' where she spoke about plans to boost agriculture, irrigation, water-related issues, and rural development.



In-village water supply (PWS) infrastructure for tap water connection to every household

Reliable drinking water source development/ augmentation of existing sources

Transfer of water (multi-village scheme; where quantity & quality issues are there in the local water sources)



Technological intervention for treatment to make water potable (where water quality is an issue, but quantity is sufficient)



Retrofitting of completed and ongoing piped water supply schemes to provide FHTC and raise the service level



Grey water management



Capacity building of various stakeholders and support activities to facilitate the implementation



