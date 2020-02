Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an investment of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in FY21 during the 2020 Union Budget presentation on Saturday.

The figure represents an 8 percent increase from last year's allotment.

The finance minister proposed to complete Delhi-Mumbai expressway and two other corridors by 2023. She also announced the start of Chennai-Bengaluru expressway.

Further, she proposed to set up 9,000 km economic development corridors and 2,000 kms of strategic highways.

The government will also construct 2,500 access control highways and 200 coastal and port roads.

