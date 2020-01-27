Budget 2020: Expect bull run in the long term, says Jimeet Modi of SAMCO Securities
Updated : January 27, 2020 11:54 AM IST
The focus of Budget 2020 will be purely on the economy’s revival and it will refrain from any political or social mileage.
Any changes in the indirect tax rates will benefit a larger pool of consumers creating a multiplier effect.
