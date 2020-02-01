Economy
Budget 2020: Economy is turning around, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : February 01, 2020 08:45 PM IST
The government has attempted to boost growth in Saturday’s Budget by raising spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, said Sitharaman.
However, the measures fell short of market expectations and stocks took a pounding on Saturday, registered the worst fall for the stock markets on Budget day.
The government is struggling with falling employment, consumption and investment, with its fiscal struggles adding to the woes.