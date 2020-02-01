Budget 2020: Economy is turning around, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her second Budget on Saturday, said government data shows the economy is turning around, leaving behind one of the country's worst slowdown in a decade.

“Some of the data which has been released, the kind of common speech you hear from international observers and also the Indian industry are all very clearly indicating that negativity with which people spoke about India immediately after July Budget have all now gone away,” she said in an interview to Network 18.

The government has attempted to boost growth in Saturday’s Budget by raising spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes.

However, the measures fell short of market expectations and stocks took a pounding on Saturday, registered the worst fall for the stock markets on Budget day.

The government is struggling with falling employment, consumption and investment, with its fiscal struggles adding to the woes.

Sitharaman said the those who criticised the previous Budget must have had their reasons. “I am not faulting them for it, but the negativity with which they spoke, has gone away.”

The government estimates growth this year to March 31 will slip to 5 percent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. It also warned an expected rebound in the new financial year starting April would mean it will have to miss fiscal deficit targets.