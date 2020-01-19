#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Budget 2020 document printing to start Monday with 'halwa' ceremony

Updated : January 19, 2020 08:43 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman will be hosting the 'halwa' ceremony on January 20 at North Block. She will present the Union Budget on February 1.
This year the Budget will be presented at a time when growth has dropped to a six-year low amidst a persistent slowdown in the economy and weak demand.
There is widespread expectation of a cut in personal income tax to spur consumption.
cnbc two logos
