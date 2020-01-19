Economy
Budget 2020 document printing to start Monday with 'halwa' ceremony
Updated : January 19, 2020 08:43 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman will be hosting the 'halwa' ceremony on January 20 at North Block. She will present the Union Budget on February 1.
This year the Budget will be presented at a time when growth has dropped to a six-year low amidst a persistent slowdown in the economy and weak demand.
There is widespread expectation of a cut in personal income tax to spur consumption.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more