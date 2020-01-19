Budget 2020 document printing to start Monday with 'halwa' ceremony

The 2020 Union Budget process kicks off officially on Monday with the customary 'halwa' ceremony marking the start of printing documents for the Budget.

This year the Budget will be presented at a time when growth has dropped to a six-year low amidst a persistent slowdown in the economy and weak demand.

Besides, consumption, investment, the outlook and the targets likely to be missed for the fiscal deficit, tax revenues and disinvestment, all add up to a dismal scenario for the current fiscal.

The GDP growth for the current fiscal ending in March is expected to be 5 percent.

In the context of such subdued macro figures, Budget 2020-21 is expected to be taking steps to create jobs, and raise consumption and demand.

There is widespread expectation of a cut in personal income tax to spur consumption.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman will be hosting the 'halwa' ceremony on January 20 at North Block. She will present the Union Budget on February 1.

The finance ministry's annual tradition is observed a few days before the Budget presentation. The 'halwa' (dessert), prepared in a huge iron vessel, is served to all the ministry staff, as well as to the finance minister.