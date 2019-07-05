Budget 2019: Govt cuts expenditure on key social schemes, farm sector gets major boost
Updated : July 05, 2019 05:55 PM IST
Major social sector schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) and Swachh Bharat Mission saw a cut in budget allocation for fiscal 2019-20.
For MNREGA, the allocation was cut nearly 2 percent to Rs 60,000 crore as against the revised estimates of Rs 61,084 crore.
Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), another core scheme, at Rs12,644 crore allocation, saw a 25 percent reduction.
