Budget 2019: Focus on infra could trigger investment, demand for commodities, says Tata Steel

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; Koushik Chatterjee, ED & CFO, Tata Steel; R Shankar Raman, Whole Time Director & CFO, L&T; and Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman of SBI in an interview with CNBC-TV18 shared their views on Budget 2019.

When asked if the budget would encourage the corporates to invest more, Chatterjee said, “This budget has the framework for the next five years. If one looks at the infrastructure focus it talks about there is no sense of what would happen in the next two quarters but the framework definitely has lot infra spend, lot of connectivity issues being resolved.”

“The amount of focus in-principle has been talked about in logistics including inland waterways, electricity, gas grids etc – if those actually get implemented it would trigger a lot of investments and trigger demand for many commodities including steel," said Chatterjee.

"So, from an investment point of view, which is always not in quarters but years, there are things to look up for because of the infrastructure focus in the budget," he said.

Goenka said, “It’s a great budget in the sense it lays down the vision for new India, it lays down the path that the government wants to adopt for taking India to take a $5 trillion economy.”

“There are several measures that are commendable: the ‘One Nation, One Grid’, Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure, the ‘Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan’, the new tenancy laws, the ‘Sadak Yojana’, I think they have covered everything. I think it’s a great vision documented, it’s a great blueprint for India for the next 3-5 years and it’s laid out by a leader who is very strong, who has a great vision, who is very firm and all of us as stakeholders in the future of India should now get down to implementing this vision in right earnest,” he added.

Throwing further light on this, Chatterjee said, “it can be a huge problem earlier when 25 percent was made compulsory and there was a transition period, it is in the timeline to compliant and we do not know what the timeline is but it creates a significant amount of paper in the market, which if it is over a staggered period it can be done but it creates liquidity in those scrips and that is what is in the intent of this advice to Sebi.”

According to him, "there is also an issue which many multinational companies face in terms of exiting the market and that may become difficult unless the delisting rules - so entry and exit in and out of market is facilitated then this 65 is okay from a longer-term perspective, if the liquidity in the market is the issue but it depends on the timeline."