Budget 2019: Focus on infra could trigger investment, demand for commodities, says Tata Steel

Updated : July 05, 2019 03:48 PM IST

It’s a great budget in the sense it lays down the vision for new India: Goenka
From an investment point of view, which is always not in quarters but years, there are things to look up for because of the infrastructure focus in the budget: Chatterjee
