Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman bats for skill development in agriculture & overseas job markets
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:50 PM IST
We will set up 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators, so as to ensure 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in the agro-business sector, said Sitharaman.
On the labour front, in what must come as a significant announcement, the finance minister announced that a proposal as being worked on, to streamline multiple labour laws, into a “set of four labour codes”.
