Budget 2019: Fiscal deficit target for this year lowered to 3.3%
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:05 PM IST
In the interim budget presented in February, the govt had pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.
The gap between expenditure and revenue in absolute terms stands at Rs 3,66,157 crore.
