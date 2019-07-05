Budget 2019: Fiscal deficit target for this year lowered to 3.3%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP. The move underscores the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation.

"The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," the minister said in her budget speech.

While presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.

According to data from the Controller General of Accounts, fiscal deficit has touched 52 per cent of the budget estimate for the full year in the first two months of 2019-20. The gap between expenditure and revenue in absolute terms stands at Rs 3,66,157 crore.

In the year-ago period, the deficit was 55.3 per cent of 2018-19 budget estimate. February's interim budget had estimated the deficit at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.