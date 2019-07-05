Economy
Budget 2019: Every single family to have electricity, clean cooking fuel by 2022
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:55 PM IST
As many as 1.5 crore rural homes are completed under PMAY Phase-I until now.
The government is getting ready to build 1.95 crore houses in Phase 2 of PMAY.
