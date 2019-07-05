Budget 2019: Cigarettes, petrol to cost you more; mobile phone chargers get cheaper

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, kept the income tax rates applicable to the common taxpayer intact but hiked prices of a slew of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver and cigarettes.

At the same time, certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.

Following is a list of items that will become costlier and cheaper: