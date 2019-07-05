Business
Budget 2019: Buyback tax of 20% extended to listed companies
Updated : July 05, 2019 03:39 PM IST
The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed companies.
Dividend Distribution Tax is to be paid by companies who distribute their profits to their shareholders in the form of dividends.
