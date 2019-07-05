Budget 2019: Buyback tax of 20% extended to listed companies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 proposed to extend the buyback tax at 20 percent to listed companies as well.

The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed companies.

"It is proposed to provide that listed companies shall also be liable to pay additional tax at 20 percent in case of buyback of share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies," Finance Minister said in the speech.







"Lots of companies especially high payout companies such as Wipro had shifted to do buyback than to pay a dividend. Now, with this taxation, they will be a shift back to dividends. Higher taxation is negative for listed companies," Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.

There has been no change in the structure of DDT. The current rate of DDT is 15 percent (effective rate of 20 percent once it is grossed up and adjusted with surcharge and education cess). This dividend received is then tax-free in the hands of the shareholders.