Brrr ... sweating: The year 2019 was full of extreme, unpredictable climate patterns

From exceptional global heating to a wide range of natural disasters causing immense loss of life and property, 2019 has witnessed extreme weather conditions. Here's a look at some of the high-impact events in India in terms of the weather:

Exceptional heat

According to a report published by the World Meteorological Department, the year 2019 concludes a decade of exceptional global heating and high-impact weather. As per the WMD report, published on December 3, 2019 was on course to be the second or third warmest year on record.

Two major heatwaves occurred in Europe in late June and late July. In India, the heat was felt as early as March this year and by the first week of June, the country had 73 spells of heatwave, out of which 11 were severe. In Bihar alone, 200 people died in total due to the heatwave.

Floods

The onset and withdrawal of the Indian monsoon were delayed, causing a large precipitation deficit in June but an excess of precipitation in the following months, said the WMD report.

In what is said to be the worst monsoon in 25 years in the country, about 150 people were killed across India due to floods in several regions. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of deaths — 111, while Bihar reported 29 deaths due to floods, according to an India Today report.

States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala too witnessed floods.

Cyclonic Fani

In Odisha, Cyclonic Fani—the strongest cyclone since 1999—killed over 60 people with the maximum deaths recorded in Puri — 39.

Puri was the worst hit, followed by Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapada in terms of casualty. According to the available government data, livestock casualties were more than 34 lakhs while more than 16,000,000 people were adversely affected by the cyclone. Fani severely damaged power infrastructure in the state.

Drought

Drought affected many parts of southeast Asia and the southwest Pacific in 2019, associated in many cases with the strong positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole, the WMD report said.

As of 2019, Over 44 percent of India's areas were under different levels of drought conditions, according to the Drought Early Warning System (DEWS).

Out of these areas, 17.33 percent areas had ‘severe to exceptionally dry conditions’, as per the report, while 5.87 percent areas had 'exceptionally dry' conditions compared to only 0.65 percent in June 2018.

The country has recorded the second-driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years.

Coldest December in Delhi since 1901

The national capital broke the 119-year record of the coldest December day on Monday with the day temperature "unusually" sticking to the lower side, with Safdarjung observatory recording the maximum temperature at 9.4 degree Celsius, on Monday.

Dense fog-induced low visibility conditions led to around 450 flight delays and 40 cancellations from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday.