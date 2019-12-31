Brrr ... sweating: The year 2019 was full of extreme, unpredictable climate patterns
Updated : December 31, 2019 01:37 PM IST
In India, the heat was felt as early as March this year and by the first week of June, the country had 73 spells of heatwave.
In what is said to be the worst monsoon in 25 years in the country, about 150 people were killed across India due to floods in several parts.
The national capital broke the 119-year record of the coldest December day on Monday.
