Brokerages surprised as RBI holds rates; expect more cuts
Updated : December 06, 2019 11:20 AM IST
Most brokerages were stunned by this sudden pause but expect the monetary easing resuming in the coming policies.
Nomura expects growth to disappoint in FY20 as well as FY21 and is not convinced that the 'green shoots' are genuine.
While Nomura expects another rate cut in April, CLSA sees the monetary easing resuming in the February policy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more