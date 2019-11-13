Brokerages further reduce India's GDP forecast, expect more repo rate cuts
Updated : November 13, 2019 09:07 AM IST
Morgan Stanley believes GDP growth will likely remain slow in Q2 at around 5-5.2 percent.
Kotak revised down India's FY20 GDP growth estimate by 80 bps to 5 percent.
Citi also expects that the Q2 GDP growth will decline to 4.9 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more