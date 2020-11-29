Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Bottomline: Why the liquidity party may continue...

Updated : November 29, 2020 02:41 PM IST

Rising debt-to-GDP ratios may not be a worry and a swift rate reversal is likely off the table. This suggests a good time for India Inc to cash-up, and reason enough for investors not to exit the equity party just yet.
For capital-starved Indian businesses, this record low-interest rate is a God-send opportunity to raise capital—both debt and equity—for their future needs.
Bottomline: Why the liquidity party may continue...

