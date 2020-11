The recommendations of Reserve Bank of India’s working group on ownership of banks and related matters has suggested allowing bank promoters to own up to 26% stake and other investors a maximum of 15% stake. It has also suggested allowing large non-banks / shadow banks (with assets of Rs 50,000 crore or more) to convert into banks while opening up the doors to banking for private enterprise—with interests in other businesses. The details of the recommendations and their immediate implications have been widely reported and analysed, so we’ll focus on the wider import here.

To my mind, the measures, if implemented in the current form, can spell a significant change for the banking sector in India, impacting its growth and shape in myriad ways. Here are few one might anticipate.

COMPETITION TO DRIVE GROWTH

Like with any other sector, the further opening up of banking to a larger number of players is bound to enhance the competition. There will be greater competition for deposits (or liabilities) and in credit (or advances). And such competition and its implications are not new or unknown. We all have seen what Kotak Mahindra Bank did with its 6% on savings accounts 811 campaign and IDFC First Bank with its #AlwaysYouFirst offer of 7% on savings accounts. More players could spell a bigger fight to draw deposits by new entrants. It will also lead to an expansion of the market size—read greater formalization of savings—as newbees take the lead in tapping hitherto untapped potential.

On the credit side too, expect more innovation in products and outreach mechanisms, as lenders try to identify new needs and build their franchise.

Competition can also put the spotlight on speed of processing, credit-risk management and agility in adapting to changing needs of borrowers to gain an edge in the marketplace. Interest rate wars also cannot be ruled out.

DOMESTIC SAVING AT CURRENT PRICES (Amount in ₹ Crore) Item 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 Household sector 2474913 2787134 3277259 3446760 Gross financial saving 1496232 1614677 2061033 1995706 Less financial liabilities 385388 468648 738067 765522 Saving in physical assets 1317599 1594573 1912803 2180798 Saving in the form of gold and silver ornaments 46469 46532 41489 35778

PARTNERSHIPS WILL FLOURISH

Newcomers will need to find new ways to grow. This will drive growth in partnerships and alliances between non-banks and banks and fintech players and banks. Already, with RBI’s recently released co-lending guidelines for key segments like MSMEs, which allow NBFCs and banks to co-lend in an up to 20:80 ratio, there are several partnerships emerging. While some like Edelweiss had stitched up alliances earlier, new economy players like Lendingkart have launched platforms like 2gthr to take advantage of the new norms.

Such alliances could also emerge on the deposits side with fintech players catering to smaller enterprises with credit products and e-cash management services aligning with more proactive private banks. And microsavings players like Acut, which is promoting an e-piggybank concept, helping banks expand their savers base.

WE COULD GET A CLOUD BANK

What’s also bound to happen with new players venturing in, is a move away from legacy systems. Technology can enable new lenders to put in place systems for more efficient and quicker processing of customer applications. With use of Big Data and analytics / AI, lenders can also vastly enhance their credit risk management. All this, along with emphasis on digital transactions can vastly help reduce operating costs for new-age lenders and help them compete with traditional banks.

Will we get a completely cloud based bank, with no physical presence? I’m not sure, but I’d love to see someone experiment with the model. Imagine, all transactions and bank interactions online, no cash dealing, but access to all payment applications—read Google Pay, Paytm et al. A bank like that could run heavily on computing with very low human intensity—read very high productivity and low manpower requirement.

In fact, some suggest the future of banking is more technology and less banking. Notably, there are some like Westpac, the Australian banking major, who after having moved their core banking operations to the cloud have been seeding ventures for a whole new digital banking play for future growth. Westpac’s Reinventure has already invested in more than 30 blue sky technology ventures with rights to use their technology. It also entered into a Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) pact with Afterpay to serve 3.3 million customers in Australia, on their savings accounts and cash management needs.

The biggest hurdles for such a model remain the regulatory supervision of the cloud, which is dominated by Google, Microsoft and Amazon, and the data security concerns. But with time, one expects these will get addressed.

CONSOLIDATION WILL SURELY FOLLOW

A definite outcome of increased competition and the innovation-led changes is expected to be consolidation. Players who can’t keep pace or compete effectively in the marketplace will be driven out, marginalized or acquired. And here, some of the smaller public sector banks could be vulnerable—meaning they’ll either need to be integrated with larger ones or privatized.

Some new entrants will make a mark and grow, but like in most such instances in the past across other sectors, but many will also perish or get taken over by stronger players. So, after an initial flood of entries, expect some pause and eventual consolidation.

RISK OF TOO BIG TO FAIL LENDERS

While it is expected that RBI will put in place enough safeguards to ensure promoter group entities don’t get “unusual” favours from their group banking arms, the possibility of general credit waywardness causing such private banks to collapse or pose a serious risk to the banking system cannot be ruled out. To safeguard against this, the supervision of banks will need to be enhanced significantly.

I’m sure the Government, which has had to infuse funds into public sector banks at regular intervals, will not now want to be faced with a financial crisis 5 or 10 years down when it might need to bail out a largely private banking sector. And such an outcome is not without precedent globally. Remember Bear Stearns and AIG in the US in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.