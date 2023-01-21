Bottomline: What India’s climb in world ranks masks

While some might look at this as a potential opportunity, the other truth is that not many in the country can afford to have one today. So, if India’s tripling GDP only takes this number up three times, it still won’t put India on the world charts per capita.

While there is great optimism around India’s future, which is good, we must not lose sight of other realities

India is not the world’s third largest economy yet, but some estimate it will be by 2037. Our goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025 might have been derailed a little by the pandemic, but now we have a new target being spoken of, i.e., $10 trillion by 2035. Be these as they may, what seems more certain is India emerging on top of the world charts on population.

The World Population Review, which sees the global population at near 8 billion, expects India to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country by 2030. “More than half of the world's expected population growth between now and 2050 is expected to come from just eight countries: DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania. Particularly of interest is India, which is on track to overtake China's position as the most populous country by the year 2030 ,” says the report.

Aiding this is China’s contraction in population, while India continues to grow. Improvement in life expectancy in India is also likely to aid this trend.

Here, what is also important to note is the wide gap between the populations of the two billion-plus nations versus the others. US, which is next in line, has a population of only 339 million. In fact, both China and India have a billion more people than the US.

WORLD POPULATION RANKING COUNTRIES WITH >1 BN PEOPLE (bn) China 1.42 India 1.41 COUNTRIES WITH >100 MN PEOPLE Country Population United States 33,86,53,036 Indonesia 27,59,08,026 Pakistan 23,68,82,454 Nigeria 21,97,41,895 Brazil 21,55,38,160 Bangladesh 17,15,94,827 Russia 14,47,04,502 Mexico 12,77,24,673 Japan 12,38,01,638 Ethiopia 12,40,95,535 Philippines 11,59,69,226 Egypt 11,13,84,124 Source: World Population Review

Population skews economics

Population is a key factor that needs to be kept in mind when evaluating India’s progress. While economic ambition is good for a nation and its future, it also helps to get a perspective on other ground realities like population that can help put such ambitions in context.

Let us look at some data points to get a perspective. The Human Development Index is a metric that can be used to evaluate the progress of a nation. On this count, both China and India don’t shine, because of their huge base of human capital. The per capita income of a person in the US is near $65,000, while for a Chinese it is $17,500 and for an Indian just $6,600. What’s more, the expected years of schooling in the US is 16.3 years, 14.2 years in China and 11.9 years in India. An Indian’s life expectancy of 67 years is also a good 10 years less than both US and China.

Human Development Indicators China India Gross national income (GNI) per capita (PPP) $17504 $6590 Life expectancy at birth 78.2 years 67.2 years Expected years of schooling 14.2 years 11.9 years Mean years of schooling 7.6 years 6.7 years HDI Rank 79 132

What’s more interesting to note is where we rank on the HDI index. India stands low at 132 compared to 79 for China. And while we take jibes at Argentina and Turkey for their inflation rates, are we aware that they are ranked 47 and 48 on HDI? Sri Lanka, the nation in turmoil recently, is ranked 73 on HDI and India’s economic competitors in the global supply chain race, Indonesia and Vietnam are also ranked higher at 114 and 115.

Beyond human development

One of the factors of production in economics is land. Let us look at how much land there is to go around per person. In India, there is only 0.002 square kilometers per person or 2.33 kilometers squared per 1,000 people. This compares poorly with China’s 6.84 sq kms and even more poorly with Brazil’s 39.5 sq kms and US’s 118 sq kms.

LAND-POPULATION RATIO Country Sq km /1000 China 6.836 India 2.332 US 27.676 Russia 118.160 Brazil 39.509 Source: Worldometer

What this also implies is that land being almost constant, with population growth in India, this mass will need to be divided among even more people. Clearly India has a skew in one economic factor of production and an inability to harness this can lead to significant strife. Logically, India should focus on sectors delivering higher economic value per square kilometre. Also, this metric suggests that land is likely to remain in strong demand in the country, given the housing needs and the finite land mass.

Wheels of fortune

How prosperous people of a nation are can also be gauged by their ownership of durable goods. One key item in this list is a motor vehicle. A comparison of the number of motor vehicles per 1,000 people across countries offers an interesting perspective. In India, there are just about 59 motor vehicles per 1000 people, far lower than 221 in China and way below 890 in the US.

MOTOR VEHICLE OWNERSHIP Country MV per 1000 people Total China 221 31,50,00,000 India 59 8,08,88,051 United Kingdom 594 4,04,00,000 United States 890 29,58,36,000 Canada 790 3,07,54,600 Australia 782 2,03,35,000 France 668 4,52,97,000 Argentina 373 1,70,00,000 Source: Wikipedia

While some might look at this as a potential opportunity, the other truth is that not many in the country can afford to have one today. So, if India’s tripling GDP only takes this number up three times, it still won’t put India on the world charts per capita. In fact, if you consider gross income per capita, even if we triple this by 2035, the income per Indian will be less than that of an Argentinian today. And that’s not a very comforting thought. There’s lots more to do to make our nation truly prosperous.