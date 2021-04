India as a nation is gasping for air. Its inadequacies and governance failures have been laid threadbare for the world to see.

Offers for help are pouring from far and wide, to help a nation with a large share of the world’s population, but only a fraction of its resources.

India is helpless, its people are helpless. They are running helter-skelter for oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds, hoping to live through this pandemic nightmare. And many are losing hope even as they pray that this COVID-19 wave passes, and soon.

Hospitals are putting out SOSs on the hour pleading for oxygen, but there isn’t enough to go around. Not in Delhi, not in many states that the oxygen tankers are passing through, not in most cities and towns across the country. That next breath of air is at risk. And despite the late efforts to replenish supplies, it could take a while before supplies can match demand. The same goes for vaccines as well. The delay in procuring adequate quantities means it will be a few months before the pace at which COVID-19 is spreading, starts to recede. For India, these are dark days.

THE UNFORGETTABLE LOSS

Many have lost their near and dear ones, some still in their very early years. It is a loss that will take a long time to come to terms with. Many more are battling for survival, praying their breaths won’t betray them.

COVID 2.0 will not be forgotten. These hours and days will be etched in our memories for many years to come, reminding us of what we could and should have done. Some lessons will be learned, I hope. That can be the only silver lining.

The loss will not be counted only in the lives lost, but also in the many more futures destroyed as those in the lower economic strata expend their life savings on healthcare or lose their livelihoods. Migrant labourers have been hit hard again, though some late efforts to offer food support are now being rolled out.

India will need time to heal—economically and mentally.

OUR DEEP INADEQUACIES

The health infrastructure has been spotlighted by COVID. True, a pandemic isn’t a normal occurrence and even the most adequate system can be stretched and tested during such times. But India’s healthcare infrastructure was never adequate. We have lesser doctors, beds, and trained medical staff compared to our population than most nations in the world we like to rub shoulders with.

In India, it is most common to find people from smaller towns and villages who head to the big towns and cities for quality healthcare. Most who can afford it opt for electives in big city hospitals, even if they reside in tier-2 cities with healthcare facilities. Today, those people have nowhere to go, as hospitals in India’s top cities can’t even meet the needs of their resident population. It is tough to get a hospital bed today, and near impossible to get one in the ICU or one with an oxygen ventilator. And even if you get all these, there is no assurance of getting oxygen. The situation is sad and hopeless.

What now?

India needs to think of healthcare as an essential right of every citizen and devise mechanisms including health insurance and plans to ensure viability and development of quality health infrastructure not just by the state but also by the private sector. India needs to ensure its people can be cared for when they need it.

THE RIGHT VISION

India also needs to chase the right ambitions. It is the world’s second-most populous nation. It is the world’s fifth-largest economy (on a nominal GDP basis). It is aiming to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Big deal. How does any of this even matter? The reality is that India is the 133rd nation ranked on the human development index. Below even Vietnam, and way below China, Brazil, and Mexico. It accounts for over 17 percent of the world’s population but just over 3 percent of economic output. Even on purchasing power parity basis, India looks very poor compared to Vietnam or Brazil.

An Indian earns $6,681 a year compared to $7,433 by a Vietnamese, $14,263 by a Brazilian, $16,057 by a Chinese, $19,160 by a Mexican, and $63,826 by an American. We are a country of the poor. And let us not kid ourselves otherwise.

A Vietnamese is likely to live almost 6 years more than an Indian, a Chinese over 7 years more and a Brit almost 12 years. Most world citizens are also more educated than the average Indian. True, we have produced some great talent for the world, but look at that as a percentage of our population. More than 17 people out of every 100 in the world are Indians. So how significant is our contribution?

India needs to set goals like achieving per capita income of $20,000 in 5-7 years, increasing life expectancy to 75 years, and so on. Until we get our goals right, we won’t get our achievements right.

India needs to improve a lot of its people. And not come up short when its citizens need help.