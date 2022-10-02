Bottomline: The India hope amid turmoil and a world reset

By Sonal Sachdev

Mini Even as financial markets brace for more turmoil and nations reset politico-economic equations, India is well poised

Being at the right place at the right time often leads to big gains. India today finds itself in an enviable position, with its domestic economy entering an upcycle after some years of consolidation and a period marred by COVID. What’s more, geopolitics is leading to a reset of economic equations with developed nations forced to cut risks through diversification of supply chains beyond China and Russia, and now an energy-starved Europe. This is throwing up opportunities referred to as China + 1 and Europe + 1 by experts.

Should this make us extremely bullish? We’ll get to that. But first a look at what we might need to traverse through before we can get to a brighter future.

MORE PAIN BEFORE GAIN

Financial troubles that spill over into currency markets have never ended well. The Great Depression, which lasted 10 years from 1929 to 1939, was sparked by the fall-out of monetary tightening in the US that led to a foreign currency crisis for Germany, its big trade partner, and triggered a contagion that spread to the UK, France and the rest of Europe. There was a lack of confidence and flight of capital leading to the abandonment of the gold exchange system.

Even during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, there was a sharp decline in capital flows and substantial balance of payments gaps leading to a sharp depreciation in several currencies, including the rupee. And this translated into economic stress across the world that took many months to emerge from, following a massive infusion into credit markets by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank

The dynamics may be different this time, but the risks are no less. If it was the excesses in the mortgage market in the US that spawned the 2008 financial crisis, it is the unbridled money printing by central banks that have led us to where we stand today. The correction of the excesses will not be without pain, and the currency markets are already starting to see the effects of this.

Interestingly, while over longer periods, the rupee and benchmark equity index Nifty, don’t have an inverse correlation, a look at their moves during the financial crises reveals a healthy negative correlation of near 0.7x.

So, don’t be surprised if equities slide as the rupee depreciates versus the dollar in the short term.

AN INFLECTION POINT FOR INDIA?

A quick study of data reveals that some economies have gained exponentially post a crisis. The period after the Global Financial Crisis saw a big pick-up in growth rates across the world with China and Vietnam leading the charge. Even India, Indonesia and Brazil saw an upturn, but Brazil couldn’t sustain the trajectory. However, India and Indonesia couldn’t make as much of the resurgence as China did, or even Vietnam. China, despite its size, grew from a USD 4.6 trillion economy in 2008 to a USD 10.5 trillion nation by 2014. India over the same period saw its GDP grow from USD 1.2 trillion to USD 2 trillion. And for China, this was following several years of outperformance since the late 1990s.

Reforms to drive investments with incentives in the 1990s led to a significant increase in FDI in China. The share of the output of foreign-owned entities rose from under 2 percent in 1990 to near 36 percent in 2003, though this tempered in the following years, as domestic businesses also gained traction. India with its PLI scheme is also looking to attract capital into manufacturing, but it hasn’t been a completely smooth ride so far, and its eventual success will only be seen in a few years.

Source: World Bank

With the world today looking to de-risk from China, India given its size and resources is well placed to make the most of the emerging opportunities, but Vietnam and Indonesia are also pulling out all stops to make the most of the opportunity. Can India outdo these Asian tigers? That remains the big question.

For a sense of perspective, China is over 5x India’s size, while India is about 2.7x of Indonesia and 8.7x of Vietnam. This clearly gives India an edge. Can India make the coming decade its own? That will determine the growth of the economy and returns from investors in the stock markets. Hope floats. But don’t rush in to buy, even if you are willing to take that bet. Global financial dislocations can take many months to settle.