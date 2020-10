The past week saw some significant developments: Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan informed investors that the Indian IT services industry had just entered a multi-year transformation growth cycle; the government released the final list of companies that qualified for the much talked about Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phone and components manufacture; the Reserve Bank of India injected liquidity with additional measures along with a booster for new home sales--buyers committing a larger share of own funds can now look forward to cheaper interest rates.

Each of these measures has significance beyond what is apparent. And these could in several ways significantly change the economy's growth trajectory, if all goes to plan. I’ll focus mostly on the first two, as I see the third more as an enabler than a driver (click here for more on RBI’s measures ).

The Big IT upcycle

Rajesh Gopinathan’s comments on growth and salary increments have wide implications. Consider this: TCS alone has 4 lakh employees and them getting increments and an implied indication of further hikes over the next several years is a great sentiment and confidence booster. Now extrapolate such sentiment and confidence to the over 4 million employed in the IT/ITES sector in India and you’ve just ignited consumption appetite in a wide swathe of the spending class. Even as a clear divergence was already visible in key real estate markets of high-IT presence cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai vs markets like Mumbai, one can expect a further fillip to consumption in such centres.

And it won’t be fair to think of growth in the IT/ITES sector impacting only those employed in it. A report prepared by Subir Gokarn and his team at CRISIL for Nasscom in 2007, titled The Rising Tide - Output and Employment Linkages of IT-ITeS, indicated that every job created in the sector leads to the creation of 4 jobs in others. Also, every rupee spent by the sector domestically translates into an output of Rs 2 in the economy.

So, what Rajesh Gopinathan has unleashed is a big confidence booster for the next 5-7 years for the 4 million sector employees, the near 17 million people indirectly associated with the sector and the near 0.2 million employees, and about 0.8 million others in allied sectors, to be added each year.

The Substitution Incentive

The world isn’t growing. So the private sector is not keen to invest in new capacities, which then means no new jobs either. What that leaves us with is a government already strapped for funds.

And, despite all the talk of deleveraging, corporate balance sheets are not in the best of shape, which further crimps appetite for fresh investments. This was reflected in CMIE’s capex proposal data that showed them at a near bottom in the past two quarters—Rs 58,700 crore in Q2 and Rs 56,100 crore in Q1, near the lowest possible. Also, it isn’t that there was no capex undertaken over the past few years, which would necessitate a fresh upcycle.

We reviewed data for BSE-500 companies (ex-financials) on various parameters to get a better sense of how the “healthier” bunch of India Inc were placed. Here’s what we found. The total gross block and debt have continued to rise, though net gross block addition has slowed and debt and net debt additions have crept up at a slower pace. Here, it’s important to note that some of the gross block addition was due to a change in accounting standards for “right-of-use” assets, mostly in the telecom sector, but even excluding telecom there’s been growth. What’s more, the debt-equity ratio after seeing a sharp decline in fiscal year (FY) 2019 is back near the range in the preceding 4-5 years but free cash flows have yet to recover to FY2018 levels—after the sharp slide in 2019 led by Reliance and the oil marketing companies, in a year that saw crude (US WTI) drop from near $75 to $45 in a couple of months.

Company Name Gross Block (FY20) Gross Block (FY18) Addition Vodafone Idea Ltd. 280416 101497 178919 Reliance Industries Ltd. 743788 581284 162504 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. 390174 254952 135222 NTPC Ltd. 236879 148821 88059 Bharti Airtel Ltd. 375335 294268 81067 Vedanta Ltd. 230769 165052 65717 Tata Motors Ltd. 270579 213209 57370 Tata Steel Ltd. 201047 145444 55603 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 185396 143924 41472 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. 215191 177100 38091

Amounts in Rs Cr

Company Name Total Debt (FY20) Total Debt (FY18) Reduction DLF Ltd. 8103 17491 9388 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. 36824 42962 6138 Wipro Ltd. 7804 13901 6097 Adani Enterprises Ltd. 12419 17637 5217 Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. 1341 4369 3028 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. 2210 5071 2861 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 8315 10385 2070 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. 1630 3058 1428 Dish TV India Ltd. 1784 3154 1369 Petronet LNG Ltd. 101 1453 1352

Amounts in Rs Cr

TOP DEBT-EQUITY COMPANIES TOP FREE CASH GENERATORS Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Vodafone Idea Ltd. ITC Ltd. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Infosys Ltd. TVS Motor Company Ltd. HCL Technologies Ltd. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Grasim Industries Ltd. Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Hindustan Copper Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Tata Power Company Ltd. Ultratech Cement Ltd.

But let’s get back to the core subject. Given the above context, the downcast sentiment with job losses and pay cuts—though some of that is starting to correct—consumption or demand is likely to remain subdued, even though there is much excitement about getting back to near pre-COVID levels. And the economy is set to contract by a severe 9.5 percent this year, according to RBI, and a full recovery could take another 10-12 months. In this context, the one big incentive for India Inc to get back to expansionary mode is the substitution opportunity.

What I refer to as the ‘substitution opportunity’ is the import-substitution opportunity being promoted through the PLI schemes and the China- substitution opportunity in the global supply chain. Both offer a clear promise of incremental revenues, and if incentivized right, can ignite the animal spirits of India Inc to undertake expansion.

While the mobile handset making PLI scheme can be a big winner, especially since we have serious players like Apple’s associates and Samsung making a big play, even schemes for bulk drugs manufacture (though there are some reservations expressed on its attractiveness) and for indicated segments like air conditioners, TV sets, leather, chemicals, furniture, tyres, toys, solar cells, auto components, capital goods, textile and food processing can deliver significant growth, if the incentives are right.

While many of the schemes are targeted at import substitution, there is an export objective too—as indicated in targets for mobile handsets under PLI. And that’s particularly exciting because of the magnitude of the opportunity.

The global mobile phone market size is $267 billion and China meets 47 percent of the demand. Even a 5 percent shift--that’s significant--spells over $6 billion in incremental revenues. For India with a near 1 percent share that’s 200 percent growth.

China: US$125.4 billion (46.9% of exported cellphones) Vietnam: $35.5 billion (13.3%) Hong Kong: $30.7 billion (11.5%) Netherlands: $14.6 billion (5.5%) United States: $10.1 billion (3.8%) Czech Republic: $6.7 billion (2.5%) Germany: $5.1 billion (1.9%) South Korea: $4.74 billion (1.8%) Singapore: $4.69 billion (1.8%) Austria: $4 billion (1.5%) Slovakia: $3.8 billion (1.4%) India: $3.2 billion (1.2%) Sweden: $2.3 billion (0.9%) Luxembourg: $1.7 billion (0.6%) United Kingdom: $1.5 billion (0.6%) Below are the 15 countries that sold the most mobile phones in international markets during 2019. Source: World’sTopExports.com Similarly, China commands a dominant share of the global textiles and apparel export markets, estimated at over $300 billion and $ 500 billion, respectively. A 5 percent shift away from China can spell a near $14 billion market opportunity.

The Global Clothing Opportunity

Textile Exports ($bn) Country Apparel Exports ($bn) China 118.5 China 157.8 EU 74 EU 143.5 India 18.1 Bangladesh 32.5 US 13.8 Vietnam 31.5 Turkey 11.9 India 16.6 South Korea 9.8 Turkey 15.7 Taiwan 9.2 Hong Kong 13.9 Vietnam 8.3 Indonesia 8.9 Pakistan 8 Cambodia 8.2 Hong Kong 7.4 US 6 Source: WTO Report 2019

GLOBAL TEXTILES Country Production China 52.2% India 6.9% US 5.3% Pakistan 3.6% Brazil 2.4% Indnesia 2.4% Turkey 1.9% South Korea 1.8% Thailand 1.1% Mexico 0.9% Others 21.5% 100.0% Source: Mordor Intelligence, Grand View Research

Clearly, the opportunity is big and there for the taking. Can India get its act together and do the right thing to realise it, is the big question. For now, the global IT transformation wave has provided a big tailwind to the Indian economy. And if we can get the substitution opportunity right, the scenario for jobs, consumption and growth can change dramatically. And those in India Inc who can grasp the opportunity will likely deliver bigger gains than those focused on riding a revival in other sectors of the economy.