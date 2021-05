It is tough to hold back tears today. As India gently weeps, it has become amply clear to all citizens that the political class of this country has failed us. The responsibility of every elected leader is to the people who put her/him there. That responsibility has been sadly forgotten.

Even now, the political class continues to play politics over allocations and supplies of oxygen, beds, medicines, and vaccines. The judiciary is equally appalled at the inhumane callousness. The politicians of this country are still busy trying to manage perceptions—under-reporting Covid cases and deaths, blatantly refuting allegations of short supply of critical care material and services. What’s more, their focus is on election outcomes when the man on the street, running pillar to post for an oxygen cylinder to help his loved one breathe through Covid, couldn’t care less.

The common Indian is disenchanted, disillusioned, and disgusted. So many have lost their lives to incompetent administration and inter-party politicking, thousands are hoping they will make it through if help arrives, lakhs are hoping they can pull through Covid without needing oxygen or medicines like Remdesivir, and crores are hoping they don’t get Covid now. Many Indians have lost close ones, and are struggling to come to terms with their new reality. We are a nation in distress, in mourning.

THE BEACONS OF HOPE

We salute our medical services heroes. Indian doctors and health workers are fighting a bitter, losing battle. They are at war, but with no ammunition to win, no oxygen, no medicines, no vaccines, and the ire of politicians and the public to deal with. There is politics over bed allocations and black marketeering of Covid care drugs. The odds are stacked against our healthcare soldiers, as not all their frequent SOSs are answered in time. Children are dying, and some doctors are giving up hope. We need to arrest this. We need to win this battle.

Leaders of industry are our other big hope. These corporate honchos, who are tough as nails when it comes to their business in the marketplace, are pulling out all stops to help in any way they can. Their humanitarian, non-bipartisan efforts are noteworthy and inspiring. From Reliance to Tatas to Jindals, there are so many of them who are going beyond their boundaries to rescue a nation laid siege by a devastating pandemic. They are putting humanity ahead of profits—exactly what’s needed by the nation in this dark hour.

They are expending resources on arranging oxygen, drugs, and other supplies for hospitals across the country, from across the world. They are also supporting and helping build additional Covid care capacities across the country. They are not waiting for someone to tell them what to do. They are taking the initiative and delivering at this time of need.

THE INERTIA IS NUMBING

Even as healthcare workers, industry, and citizens come to each other aid, there seems to be a near paralysis on decision making. It is almost as if the political leadership of this country has gone numb. Someone or something needs to shake them out of their slumber. A very pertinent suggestion made by noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty is to augment the pool of medical professionals available to attend to the ever-growing ranks of Covid-infected patients

Nor has there been enough effort to expand the capacities devoted to vaccine production by roping in more producers. Rather current producers are being issued threats. The situation is so dismal that a nationwide launch of vaccination for those aged from 18 to 44 years could barely be paid lip service. What a catastrophe.

What is even more worrying, is that vaccines may take more time to reach the hospitals and care centers where they will be administered to people. That is not a happy situation. The delay will cost lives, will cost jobs, will cost humanity.

NEED FOR A TASK FORCE

That political leaders lack the wherewithal, and perhaps the will, to tackle a pandemic of this proportion is evident. They are like fish out of water. What India needs at this hour is people of integrity and capability who can come together to see the country out of this trying phase. India needs an independent, bipartisan task force with all the power and resources allocated to it to see us through the Covid wave.

We need industry leaders, healthcare experts, scientists, and outstanding administrators, like the Mumbai BMC Chief, who have demonstrated exceptional capabilities in tackling Covid to be brought together to plan and execute a recovery strategy by addressing supply shortages and boosting capabilities to tackle this and any other consequent Covid wave. The body should also be tasked with managing the exit from Covid curbs and the return to normalcy. That is one way swiftly out of our current predicament.

For any such body to be effective, though, it must have powers to call in resources from any arm of the government—even the police and army if need be—and to override decisions of any government that run contrary to indicated guidelines. We need an apex body of experts to manage India’s Covid crisis.