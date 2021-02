The Union Budget for FY22 is a little more realistic about targets than its predecessors, and that can provide room for upside.

A fiscal deficit of 9.5 percent for FY21, when the target was 3.5 percent pre-COVID, and a deficit of 6.8 percent for FY22, when the street was estimating anything between 5-5.5 percent can be more than a little disconcerting, to put it mildly.

COMING CLEAN ON FOOD SUBSIDY Particulars FY21BE FY21RE Chg (%) Food Subsidy 115570 422618 265.7 FY21BE FY21RE FY22BE Food Subsidy to Food Corporation of India under National Food Security Act. 77983 344077 202616

The other big swings are seen in the estimates of non-tax revenues, which seem more realistic than in the past. The two key ones here are telecom revenues (mostly spectrum usage charges) that are seen far lower in FY21RE and FY22BE at Rs 33,737 crore and Rs 53,987 crore, respectively, compared to over Rs 1 lakh crore estimated by forecasters and the Rs 133,000 crore budgeted for in FY21BE (pre-COVID).

THE BUDGET MATH Particulars FY21 EST FY21RE Chg (%) FY22 EST FY22BE Chg (%) FY22/FY21 Gross Tax Revenues 1908325 1900280 -0.4 2221925 2217059 -0.2 16.67 Direct Taxes 896925 905000 0.9 1077600 1108000 2.8 22.43 Indirect Taxes 1011375 995280 -1.6 1144375 1108100 -3.2 11.34 Net Tax Revenue (Centre) 1318575 1344501 2.0 1514425 1545396 2.0 14.94 Non-Tax Revenue 269225 210652 -21.8 332275 243028 -26.9 15.37 Dividends/Profits 95075 96544 1.5 121675 103538 -14.9 7.24 Telecom 99250 33737 -66.0 111350 53987 -51.5 60.02 Recoveries of Loans 15500 14497 -6.5 16000 13000 -18.8 -10.33 Disinvestment 35625 32000 -10.2 162500 175000 7.7 446.88 Total Expenditure 2971750 3450305 16.1 3238775 3483236 7.5 0.95 Capital Expenditure 375600 439163 16.9 444625 554236 24.7 26.20 Revenue Expenditure 2596125 3011142 16.0 2794125 2929000 4.8 -2.73 Fiscal Deficit 1332950 1848655 38.7 1152875 1506812 30.7 -18.49 Fiscal Deficit (% of GDP) 6.9 9.5 2.6 5.2 6.8 1.6 -28.42 Nominal GDP GDP 19379872 19481975 0.53 22354066 22287379 -0.30 14.40 GDP Growth (%) -4.4 -4.21 0.2 15.1 14.4 -0.7 GOVERNMENT BORROWING Net Borrowing 1051920 1056788 0.46 841580 917707 9.05 -13.16 Gross Borrowing 1272000 1288000 1.26 1079800 1205500 11.64 -6.41

Put all these numbers together, along with the planned higher capital expenditure and the math does not look as bad. Especially considering that the nominal GDP estimate is 14.4 percent in FY22, though on a lower than estimated dip of 4.2 percent in FY21, compared to the 15 percent most economists were working with and the 15.4 percent indicated in the economic survey.

BEYOND THE MATH

So, let’s set the fiscal concerns aside and look beyond. What do we have in the Budget, beyond this? The first big number that leaps out is the capital expenditure proposed in FY22. It is not just 26 percent higher than the proposed spend in FY21, but also a good 25 percent higher than most economists were penciling in—or a good Rs 1 lakh crore more. Thus, the Finance Minister seems to have heard the voice of the camp, including the Chief Economic Advisor, who were calling for higher spends to drive the economic recovery. In fact, if the counter-cyclical multiplier effect pointed to into the economic survey—and clearly practised by developed economies as per the provided data—does deliver the expected results, the economic performance could actually surprise.

What’s also heartening is the intent to monetise assets and free up resources—via InvITs of NHAI and Powergrid Corp, besides railways and land assets. However, here one would like to see a more concerted effort. After all, what is the need for the Ceneral government to own infrastructure assets when these are better held by long-term investors like pension funds looking for annuity returns? The focus should be on build and divest to keep freeing up resources. For a capital-starved economy, recycling of capital is extremely important.

The other key measures like the proposal to have bad assets of the banking sector pooled and managed by an AMC, the setting up of a development financial institution and the divestment policy for strategic and non-strategic sectors are all good in intent, but much of the impact will be determined by the form and execution. So, it may be premature to read much into them for now.

LEAVING TAXES ALONE

Sometimes, boring is good. This is especially true when it comes to taxes. Predictability has its own value, and not tinkering with most taxes—besides some import duty revisions, imposing a tax on ULIPs and EPF investments—is mostly a welcome change.

What’s more important is that a feared cess on direct taxes or a revision in capital gains tax regime haven’t become reality. What has, however, been done, and is positive, is to try and further address the issue of tax disputes and provide a faceless appellate tribunal centre.

No new incentives have been offered for buying homes, but the earlier benefit for affordable homes has been extended. Tax filing has been made easier, with more pre-filled parameters. And some concessions have been provided on TDS along with incentives to foreign investors, in a bid to woo more capital.

THE BOTTOMLINE

The Budget in India is not just a statement of projected income and expenses, but a statement of intent. It is not just about the money to be spent and earned but also about the policy impact of measures to spur growth through infrastructure investments, reforms and incentive schemes like the PLI for manufacturing. Can the government deliver on the promise of the Budget? That is what will determine whether it is hailed as a landmark or designated as yet another event that was big on promise but low on delivery.