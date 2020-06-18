  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Border standoff: North block mulling duty hikes to curb Chinese imports

Updated : June 18, 2020 11:03 PM IST

Government officials confirmed that multiple meetings have already happened and a few more are lined up before a formal proposal will be put up before the the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister for a final nod
The Commerce Ministry has held discussions with heavy industry ministry, department of pharmaceuticals, MSME, power, and renewable energy ministry,  to see how India's dependence on Chinese imports can be reduced
Border standoff: North block mulling duty hikes to curb Chinese imports

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

MyGov’s TikTok account hits 1 million followers; Here’s a list of govt bodies that are riding on Chinese app’s reach

MyGov’s TikTok account hits 1 million followers; Here’s a list of govt bodies that are riding on Chinese app’s reach

Tamil Nadu withdraws order to re-name 1,018 cities and neighbourhoods

Tamil Nadu withdraws order to re-name 1,018 cities and neighbourhoods

Coronavirus News highlights: WHO hopeful COVID-19 vaccine likely by year-end; Delhi health minister's condition improving, but fever remains

Coronavirus News highlights: WHO hopeful COVID-19 vaccine likely by year-end; Delhi health minister's condition improving, but fever remains

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement