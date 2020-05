RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has prepared an action plan for a nationwide movement on five major labour issues that have emerged due to the coronavirus-related lockdown in the country, the trade union said on Tuesday.

As part of the action plan, the trade union will approach Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to put pressure on the government to change its policies and perception related to the major labour issues.

Pathetic condition of migrant workers, huge job losses, refusal to pay wages, unilateral suspension of labour laws and increase in working time to 12 hours and unbridled privatization are the five major issues that have emerged due to the lockdown, the union said.

The union announced organising a massive contact programme from next month to educate workers on the changes that are brought in different fields related to organized and unorganized workers.

The BMS had supported the protest called by central trade unions on May 20 against the proposed suspension and changes of labour laws in various states, including the BJP-ruled ones.

The action plan was decided after the meetings of national office bearers, state general secretaries and Federation General Secretaries of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on May 24-25, the BMS said in a statement.

Under the plan, the BMS would start help desks to assist contract workers particularly in big industrial areas, PSU and government sectors. Help desks will also be started to assist agricultural workers, daily-wage workers, self-employed workers, etc. throughout the country, the union said.

Besides the mass contact programme, the union will also hold seminars on June 13-14 on respective industries-related issues like corporatization of defence production units, PSU in strategic sectors, providing livelihood to lakhs of migrant workers.

From June 15 to 30, BMS activists will contact Parliament members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the five major problems that are confronting in the labour field due to COVID-19 measurers, to pressurise the government to change perceptions and policies, the BMS said.

Over a dozen states, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, either made amendments or proposed changes to existing labour laws as part of larger efforts to help businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.