BMC sends legal notice to Helios Capital's Samir Arora for wrongly blaming it for open manhole

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a legal notice to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, for criticising the body on falling into an open manhole inside a private property, Mumbai Mirror reported on Sunday.

The incident had taken place on April 25.

According to the report, the notice pointed out that Arora continued criticising the BMC on Twitter with sarcastic remarks despite being told that the body was not responsible for the manhole as it was in a private property. A notice was issued to Shri Laxmi Woolen Estate, Mahalaxmi, where the mishap took place, the report said.

This is the first time that the BMC has issued a legal notice to an individual. The civic body has been under heavy criticism on social media for manholes and potholes in the city, however, at times it is unwarranted.

Arora and his friend Neeraj Batra's remarks were retweeted hundreds of times and were even reported widely by media houses.

â€œA dear friend fell in an open manhole yesterday outside Phoenix Mills...fortunately did not go down and was rescued. The public should throw some of these BMC guys down these open manholes," Neeraj had tweeted.