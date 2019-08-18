Economy
BMC sends legal notice to Helios Capital's Samir Arora for wrongly blaming it for open manhole
Updated : August 18, 2019 10:37 AM IST
According to the report, the notice pointed out that Arora continued criticising the BMC on Twitter with sarcastic remarks despite being told that the body was not responsible for the manhole.
This is the first time that the BMC has issued a legal notice to an individual.
The civic body has been under heavy criticism on social media for manholes and potholes in the city, however, at times it is unwarranted.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more