BMC sends legal notice to Helios Capital's Samir Arora for wrongly blaming it for open manhole

Updated : August 18, 2019 10:37 AM IST

According to the report, the notice pointed out that Arora continued criticising the BMC on Twitter with sarcastic remarks despite being told that the body was not responsible for the manhole.
This is the first time that the BMC has issued a legal notice to an individual.
The civic body has been under heavy criticism on social media for manholes and potholes in the city, however, at times it is unwarranted.
