The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 30,96,21,200 in fine for not wearing a mask at public places in Mumbai from April 2020 to date during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday. Recently, the financial capital has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

Out of these offenders, 13,008 were caught on Monday and a fine of Rs 26,01,600 was collected from them, a BMC official said. The BMC has been imposing a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a face mask in public places.

From April 1, 2020 to February 15 this year, the BMC has caught 15,16,398 people without masks and collected Rs 30,69,09,800 as a fine from them, civic officials said. The highest number of 1,08,069 people were caught without face masks in Mumbai's K-West ward, which includes areas like Juhu, Andheri (West) and Versova, according to the BMC data.

Besides, the lowest number of 25,847 offenders were found in M-East ward, which comprises Anushakti Nagar, Deonar, Cheetah Camp and Shivaji Nagar areas.

Also, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today travelled on a local train from Byculla to CSMT and urged people to wear masks. "After Railway services resumed, COVID-19 cases spiked not just in Mumbai but in the entire state. Lockdown won't be implemented, but the situation is worrisome", she said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown.