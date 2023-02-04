BMC Budget 2023 Live Updates: Rs 52,619.07 crore budget unveiled, 15% higher than the last

English
By Akanksha Upadhyay  Feb 4, 2023 11:34:07 AM IST (Published)

BMC Budget 2023 Live Updates: Municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday tabled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget 2023 on Saturday. The Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed at Rs 52,619.07 crore which exceeds the Budget estimates for 2022-23 (Rs 4,5949.21 crore) by 14.52 percent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday unveiled Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the fiscal 2023-24. Municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday tabled the BMC Budget 2023.

This is the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken when the term of the corporators have ended and the financial capital's civic body is under an administrator.
