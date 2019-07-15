cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Bitcoin drops more than 10% as scrutiny of cryptocurrencies grows

Updated : July 15, 2019 04:10 PM IST

Bitcoin fell 11.1 percent from Friday to $9,855 early on Monday, its lowest since July 2.
The original cryptocurrency slumped 10.4 percent on Sunday alone, its second-biggest daily drop this year. It was last up 0.5 percent at $10,245.
Bitcoin drops more than 10% as scrutiny of cryptocurrencies grows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV