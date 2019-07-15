Business
Bitcoin drops more than 10% as scrutiny of cryptocurrencies grows
Updated : July 15, 2019 04:10 PM IST
Bitcoin fell 11.1 percent from Friday to $9,855 early on Monday, its lowest since July 2.
The original cryptocurrency slumped 10.4 percent on Sunday alone, its second-biggest daily drop this year. It was last up 0.5 percent at $10,245.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more