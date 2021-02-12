Economy Bioterrorism, climate change the next big disasters facing humanity, warns Bill Gates Updated : February 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST "One is climate change. Every year that would be a death toll even greater than the one we would have in this pandemic," the Microsoft co-founder said. Gates warned that there would be more pandemics in future and governments the world over must work on their preparedness to keep death tolls to a minimum. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply