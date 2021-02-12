Bioterrorism, climate change the next big disasters facing humanity, warns Bill Gates

Even as the world continues its battle against a pandemic, something that Bill Gates had warned about back in 2015, the billionaire-entrepreneur has now said that the next threat facing humanity is bioterrorism.

In an interview with science geek and YouTuber Derek Muller on his channel Veritasium, Gates was quizzed about what disasters could be in store for the human race. "One is climate change. Every year that would be a death toll even greater than the one we would have in this pandemic," the Microsoft co-founder said.

"Also related to pandemics is something people don't like to talk about much, which is bioterrorism, that somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means, the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one," he added.

This is not the first time that the American business magnate has called attention to bioterrorism as a threat, something that he believes would have repercussions more serious than a nuclear war. In 2017, Gates, while fielding posers from Redditors, had expressed concern about "biological tools" that could be employed by a "bioterrorist".

That very year, he had told The Telegraph in an interview that it would be "relatively easy" to engineer a new strain of flu that could continue killing for years, unlike a nuclear war.

In the recent YouTube interview with Muller, Gates warned that there would be more pandemics in future and governments the world over must work on their preparedness to keep death tolls to a minimum.

Over 10.7 crore people have tested positive for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) across the globe since its outbreak towards the end of 2019. More than 23 lakh have died worldwide, according to data available with the John Hopkins University.

With adequate preparedness, the fatality figures would have been one-tenth of what it is now, Gates said.

Throwing light on the other ticking time bomb — climate change — the billionaire philanthropist said the resultant economic damage is likely to be as bad as having a pandemic of COVID’s magnitude every decade.