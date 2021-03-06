Billionaire investor sells stake in Virgin Galactic, stocks of company fall 9.9% Updated : March 06, 2021 07:48 PM IST Palihapitiya said that he planned to redirect the sale into an investment he’s making towards fighting climate change. He also added that he would make details of the investment public in a few months. Published : March 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply