Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Thursday warned that the concerns surrounding the Covid pandemic has permanently changed how people act, and it will take a vaccine or effective cure to make people confident enough to go out again.

Gates told CNBC that the US government has no magic wand, and that the economy will take time to recover.

“I think it's very difficult when you have a lot of people dying in the disease that even if the government says OK let us keep the GDP reduction down. The behaviour of the people in terms of wanting to travel or go to events or even go to a restaurant it has been utterly changed by the concerns about this disease and so until we can say to people that we are tracking this thing so well that actually going out to your job."

"You know to a car factory, to a construction site that those are safe enough, that you know we feel confident you can do those things, until we get there which we are absolutely not, no one should think the government can wave a wand and all of a sudden you know the economy is anything like it was before this happened."

"That awaits either a miracle therapeutic that has an over 95 percent cure rate or broad usage of the vaccine. So, you know we have had a demand-side shock and a supply side shock and that demand side piece is both mediated by fear of infection and by the overall wealth effects of many people losing their jobs and entire industries will be operating at a far lower level than in a normal economy.”