Bihar budget for 2022-23 expected to be 10% more compared to last year

Bihar Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad will present the second budget of the Nitish Kumar government on Monday afternoon.

Sources have said that the size of the budget could be 10 percent more in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

In 2021-22, the Bihar government had allocated Rs 2.16 lakh crore for the annual budget including Rs 38,035.93 crore in education, followed by Rs 16,835.67 crore for rural development, Rs 15,227.74 crore for roads infrastructures, Rs 13,264.87 crore for health and Rs 8,560 crore for the energy sector.

The finance ministry has recorded a 2.5 percent economic development rate during the economic survey of 2021-22.

The central government has given additional sharing in the central taxes. Besides, the revenue generation due to state taxes also increased and benefitted Bihar.

Sources have said that Tarkishore Prasad, also the Deputy Chief Minister, will focus on technical education, skill development and job creation. There is a possibility of a new department being announced for ITI and polytechnic courses. For existing polytechnic colleges, the state government is also looking to develop them as center for excellence.

The state government will allocate funds on Nitish Kumar's pet project Saat Nishchay Yojana, Agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, chemical and fertilizers, and road infrastructures as well.

Street lights and CCTV installation in rural and urban areas could be a priority for the finance minister. The proceedings of the Assembly was scheduled to start at 11 am with the Question Hour followed by Zero Hour. Tarkishore Prasad will be expected to present the annual budget 2022-23 in the afternoon session after lunch break.