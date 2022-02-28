Bihar Budget 2022: Nitish govt announces Rs 2.3 lakh crore budget amid ruckus

Bihar Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad presented a Rs 2.3 lakh crore Budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly on Monday. In 2021-22, the Bihar government had allocated Rs 2.16 lakh crore for the annual budget.

The second budget of the Nitish Kumar government was interrupted by Opposition as it demanded the resignation of BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul over a provocative statement about minorities.

After Prasad, also the Deputy Chief Minister, tabled the budget and the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address was moved, Opposition members created a ruckus. Bachaul tried to explain why he made the remark but that angered the Opposition further. Many trooped into the well and raised slogans demanding that a "ninda prastav" (censure motion) be brought against him. The House went ahead with the debate on Motion of Thanks amid a walkout staged by the Opposition.

On Monday, Prasad said the GDP growth rate in the state is estimated to be 9.8 percent. According to the latest NSO announcement, India expects FY22 GDP growth at 8.9 percent.

On February 25, the 16th Bihar Economic Survey Report (ESR) 2021-22 had termed the growth performance of the state as "better than the national average".

On Monday, Rs 29,000 crore was allocated for basic facilities including roads, health, and education in rural areas. Under Budget 2022-23, Rs 16,134 crore was allocated for health versus Rs 13,264.87 crore in FY22. Bihar finance minister said Rs 700 crore would be spent on the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme.

Around Rs 1,23,757 lakh was allocated for the welfare works related to women and children, Rs 7,712.30 crore for agriculture, and Rs 1,64,374 for industry.

Other highlights include Rs 200 crore for Chief Minister's Self-Help Allowance Scheme, Rs 225 crore for 'Kushal Yuva Program', Rs 847 crore for 'Swacch Gaaon, Samriddh Gaaon' scheme, under which solar street lights will be installed in all villages. Also, under 'Swacch Sheher, Vikasit Sheher' scheme, old age homes will be set up in all districts